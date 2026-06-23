Sail 250 expected to drive tourism and spending: "You will really enjoy Baltimore"

With ships set to fill the harbor and crowds expected from around the world, Sail 250 and Airshow Baltimore is shaping up to be one of Baltimore's most significant events in years, putting the city's maritime history and culture on full display.

Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of visitors to fill the waterfront, giving local businesses, restaurants, and attractions a major economic boost while showcasing the city on an international stage.

President and CEO of Visit Baltimore, Kireem Swinton, says Baltimore is a special place whose history is unmatched. Officials hope the benefits will be felt beyond the waterfront.

"We are excited about the economic impact because of what it helps and does for the people in the city," said Swinton.

One industry expecting to see that impact firsthand is hospitality, with hotels preparing for an influx of visitors during the celebration. Rene McCoy with Royal Sonesta says the hotel started selling out as soon as Sail 250 was announced.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and what we've been seeing in bookings reflects a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence," said McCoy.

As visitors book hotel rooms, they're also expected to support local restaurants, including Phillips Seafood. At the Inner Harbor. Donald Manning says Phillips is ready to welcome visitors with a wide range of menu options, while also showcasing one of Baltimore's most iconic foods - blue crabs.

Manning says the restaurant will be doing a crab cake eating contest and a crab soup contest.

Beyond the economic impact, those welcoming visitors hope Sail 250 leaves them with a lasting impression of Baltimore. Businesses here are excited to show what Baltimore has to offer.

"I think it gives us the opportunity to showcase exactly how welcoming and friendly Baltimore is," said McCoy.

Manning also has advice for people visiting Charm City. He said, "See it with your own eyes, experience it with your own tongue, hear it with your own ears, feel it with your own hands, and you will really enjoy Baltimore."