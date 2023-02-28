Safe Streets gifts free CIAA basketball tickets to Benjamin Franklin High students

BALTIMORE - Students at Benjamin Franklin High School in Baltimore were gifted free tickets to the CIAA Tournament.

The donation was provided by Safe Streets Brooklyn.

The program works to prevent gun violence and change community norms.

The varsity basketball team was surprised Friday afternoon with tickets to Friday's semifinal games.

The team also got access to concessions.

A representative from Safe Streets said opportunities like this are important for the youth.

"Without the youth, we have no future," Safe Streets Brooklyn Director Corey Winfield said. "I want to let them know that I love you and anytime they ever need us, we are always around and we are always going to be here and we are always going to have support for Ben Franklin."