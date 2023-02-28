Watch CBS News
Local News

Safe Streets gifts free CIAA basketball tickets to Benjamin Franklin High students

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Benjamin Franklin High students gifted CIAA Tournament tickets
Benjamin Franklin High students gifted CIAA Tournament tickets 01:24

BALTIMORE - Students at Benjamin Franklin High School in Baltimore were gifted free tickets to the CIAA Tournament.

The donation was provided by Safe Streets Brooklyn.

The program works to prevent gun violence and change community norms.

The varsity basketball team was surprised Friday afternoon with tickets to Friday's semifinal games.

The team also got access to concessions.

A representative from Safe Streets said opportunities like this are important for the youth.

"Without the youth, we have no future," Safe Streets Brooklyn Director Corey Winfield said. "I want to let them know that I love you and anytime they ever need us, we are always around and we are always going to be here and we are always going to have support for Ben Franklin."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 7:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.