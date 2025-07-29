Rutschman's clutch double lifts Baltimore Orioles to 3-2 win over Blue Jays and doubleheader sweep

Adley Rutschman doubled home the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles completed a doubleheader sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-2, on Tuesday night.

With Gunnar Henderson on second and one out, Rutschman lifted a drive to right off Jeff Hoffman (6-4) that Nathan Lukes tried to catch against the big wall in right field at Camden Yards. Lukes reached for the ball and initially seemed unsure of where it ended up, only to find it down at his feet.

Andrew Kittredge (2-2) won in relief, and Corbin Martin worked out of a ninth-inning jam for his first career save. The last-place Orioles have dealt away several relievers recently — including Seranthony Dominguez who was traded to Toronto between games of this doubleheader and pitched a scoreless seventh in the nightcap.

The Blue Jays had men on second and third against Martin with one out, but Lukes struck out looking and Bo Bichette went down swinging. Toronto has dropped four straight, and its lead over the New York Yankees atop the AL East is down to four games.

Baltimore won the opener 16-4.

Lukes and Myles Straw hit RBI grounders in the second and fourth for Toronto before Ryan O'Hearn tripled home a run for the Orioles in the bottom of the fourth. O'Hearn then scored on a grounder by Ramón Urías.

Blue Jays hitting coach David Popkins was ejected while Toronto was batting in the seventh.

Key moment

Martin made it through the ninth despite throwing 14 balls and only eight strikes. His next-to-last pitch was a curveball in the dirt, but Rutschman was able to block it and prevent a game-tying wild pitch.

Key stat

Bichette went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts and a double-play grounder.

Up next

The Orioles will try to sweep this four-game series when they send Dean Kremer (8-7) to the mound Wednesday against José Berríos (7-4).