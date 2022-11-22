RSV cases decline, but doctors still recommend caution

BALTIMORE - For weeks, doctors all across the country have been treating an influx of RSV cases.

Doctors at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center said at one point they had to send children with the virus out of state for treatment.

Now, that trend is taking a turn, as doctors say they are observing a decrease in RSV cases.

"The children and patients with RSV cases that need intensive care beds have come down in the last week," said Dr. Theresa Nguyen, interim head of pediatrics at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Regardless of the dropping RSV case numbers, Dr. Nguyen continues to emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant and taking health precautions.

Nguyen told WJZ some of the flu cases they're seeing now are so severe that patients are getting pneumonia.

"It almost feels like we're getting a little bit of a reprieve, but in medicine, reprieves never last for very long," Nguyen said. "I mean, this is fresh off the press, and the flu cases have really increased."

WJZ spoke with community members, who are staying cautious but still plan to gather for the holidays.

"Given like COVID, monkeypox and all the other things going on in the world, I want to be informed, but I don't want to be worried," said Baltimore resident Marion Erwin. "Enjoying time with family is a good thing. So it's not going to prevent that at all."

Dr. Nguyen wants the public to make sure they're protecting themselves by washing their hands, wearing a mask, monitoring themselves for symptoms and making sure they are vaccinated.

"Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate," Dr. Nguyen said. "We're looking for milder disease keeping you out of the hospital. So that's the reason to vaccinate."