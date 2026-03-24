Rottweiler rescued after struck by car along Baltimore County interstate: "He's safe, healing"

A Rottweiler was recently rescued after being struck by a car and thrown approximately 100 feet down a steep, muddy embankment along a busy Baltimore County highway, according to county officials.

On March 12, the dog, now named Trooper, was injured near the I-695/I-795 overpass.

County officials said three members of the Baltimore County Animal Services went down the embankment and made their way through thick brush and debris to reach Trooper during a rainy and snowy day.

Officials said the 90-pound dog was carried back up the slope and was taken for emergency care. The Rottweiler did not suffer any fractures and is now recovering on pain medication.

"He's safe, healing, and now in need of a foster or rescue placement," a spokesperson said. "He is also a sweetheart."