Rosedale native, retired wrestler Stacy Kiebler to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A retired professional wrestling superstar from Baltimore County will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Stacy Kiebler, from Rosedale and Towson graduate, started her wrestling career in the WCW IN 1999 with the Nitro Girls. She joined the WWF where she managed the Dudley Boyz and other wrestlers.

She then became Vince McMahon's personal assistant in 2002.

In 2005, Kiebler went by the name "Super Stacy."

She retired from wrestling in 2006 when she turned to acting and modeling.

The WWE Hall of Fame will be on Friday, March 31.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 10:02 PM

