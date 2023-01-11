Rookie Ravens to take center stage in wild card playoff game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens ushered in a new rookie class back in May.

About eight months later, those kids have grown up—some more than others.

At this point, with the playoffs about to begin, the young players have to step up: the post-season is do or die.

The regular season finale in Cincinnati featured stand-out play by the Ravens' rookie tight ends.

Charlie Kolar made his first NFL catch, finishing with 4 receptions for 49 yards.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Likely had his first 100-yard game with eight catches.

Both tight ends got extended playing time while Mark Andrews rested, and the late-season rookie contributions bode well with the playoffs about to begin.

"Rookies, they make plays a lot of times, and they flash their potential future, but sometimes they learn too," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They learn on the job, and you have to put them out there and give them a chance to learn."

Harbaugh noted that the Ravens have a lot of rookies in the mix at the moment.

"So, we have a lot of guys out there learning on the job right now," he said. "I'm happy about that."

Rookie pass rusher David Ojabo got his first career sack in Cincinnati, forcing a fumble.

He may get a chance to meet Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow again in their wild-card playoff game on Sunday night.