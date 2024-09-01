Rookie Angel Reese, from Baltimore, sets WNBA single-season record for rebounds

Angel Reese, who grew up in Baltimore County and played high school basketball in Baltimore, became the WNBA's single-season rebounding leader.

Reese finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds for her 24th double-double, a league rookie record, on Sunday in the Chicago Sky's 79-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Reese, from Randallstown but played in high school at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, has 418 rebounds for an average of 13.1 per game. She surpassed Sylvia Fowles' record of 404 in 2018. The 6-foot-3 Reese also broke the record for offensive rebounds with 165, passing Yolanda Griffiths (162 in 2001).

Reese and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces are the only players in the league with at least four games of 15-plus points and 15-plus rebounds this season.

Chicago (11-21) lost its sixth straight.