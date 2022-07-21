Watch CBS News
Local News

Rollover crash closes I-95 North near Havre De Grace, 2 seriously injured

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A rollover crash Thursday morning on I-95 North near Havre De Grace left multiple people injured and the highway shut down, the Susquehanna Hose Company said. 

Maryland State Police said troopers responded about 7 a.m. to the crash on I-95 near mile marker 87.9. Police said the two right lanes and the shoulder are blocked as of 8 a.m.

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, while more people are being taken to local trauma centers, the hose company said. 

An MSP medevac helicopter will be landing at the Harford Jewish Center on Earlton Road, the hose company said. At least one person is being flown to Shock Trauma, according to state police. 

Maryland highway cameras show a serious backup on the highway as of 8 a.m. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 8:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.