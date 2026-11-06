Video shows man steal tip jar from Glen Burnie pizza shop: "A slap in the face"

A man was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a Glen Burnie pizza shop, and employees say it's happened before.

The latest theft happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Rocco's Pizza while employees were in the back preparing for the dinner rush.

"My uncle, another employee and I were in the back rolling dough getting ready for the dinner rush, and we walked out about 15 minutes later and the tip jug was gone," said Colby James, who works at the restaurant owned by his uncle, David James.

When employees checked their security cameras, they saw a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt approach the counter, grab the tip jar and walk out. James said they checked outside to see if the man was still in the area, but he was already gone.

A man was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from Rocco's Pizza in Glen Burnie. Rocco's Pizza / Facebook

The jar contained only about $30, but James said it's the principle of someone stealing from a small, family-owned business that has served the community for decades.

"It's kind of a slap in the face to us, but it's more importantly a slap in the face to the people who come here constantly and support us, who like to put money in that tip jar," James said.

For James, the theft feels especially personal, because he sees firsthand how hard his uncle works to keep the restaurant running.

"My uncle works very hard to make sure everyone here is taken care of, and it's definitely a punch in the face to the employees who work here and especially him," James said.

James said this isn't the first time the restaurant has been targeted. He recalled a similar incident two years ago.

With small businesses facing their own financial pressures, James said incidents like this are especially frustrating.

"Just not having sympathy for small businesses, especially in this area who depend on small things like that and rely on it," James said.

"It definitely hurts us a lot," he added.

The restaurant has shared the surveillance video on Facebook, asking anyone who recognizes the man to come forward.