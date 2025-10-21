Man arrested for string of burglaries in Baltimore County

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in Baltimore County since August, police said.

Baltimore County police allege Raymon Byrd is linked to at least six burglaries in the Towson, Parkville and White Marsh areas.

Investigators said the cases were connected after victims identified stolen property Byrd had sold.

Byrd was being held without bail Tuesday at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Prying tool used

According to investigators, Byrd allegedly used a large prying tool to force entry into several homes when no unlocked doors or windows were found.

Police said the tool appeared to be a large screwdriver or pry bar with a transparent red acetate handle.

Surveillance footage also showed the suspect using a cell phone–shaped device as a flashlight, police said.

Detectives believe he targeted the rear entrances of single-family homes and, in several cases, used a ladder or stacked outdoor furniture to reach elevated doors or windows.

After obtaining a court order to install GPS tracking on Byrd's 2006 Jeep Cherokee, detectives monitored his movements through the neighborhoods where the burglaries occurred.

On October 17, investigators located and arrested him at the Executive Inn on Pulaski Highway.

Following his arrest, detectives obtained search, and seizure warrants on October 18 for both his hotel room and vehicle.

A search of his hotel room and Jeep Cherokee revealed the distinctive screwdriver matching the one seen in surveillance footage, along with a black knit hat, face mask, and jewelry that would later be verified as stolen from the burglaries.

Police recover stolen items

Court documents allege Byrd stole more than $44,000 worth of property and caused about $7,200 in damage to doors, windows and security systems.

Police said they recovered about $17,200 worth of stolen items after Byrd allegedly sold jewelry to local pawn shops between September and early October, using his Maryland driver's license to complete the transactions.