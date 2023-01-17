Road closures, parking restrictions in Annapolis for Wes Moore inauguration
BALTIMORE -- Several roads will be closed and parking restrictions abound Wednesday in downtown Annapolis for the gubernatorial inauguration of Wes Moore.
The official swearing-in of Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller will happen at noon at the State House, and will be followed by a public ceremony on the northwest side of the State House.
What you need to know about governor-elect Wes Moore's inauguration ceremony
Here are the road closures and parking restrictions as provided by the office of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley
Road Closures
Starting at 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 until approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19:
College Ave from Church Circle to St. Johns Street will be closed
Bladen Street will be completely closed between College Avenue and Calvert Street
Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 until 4 p.m on Wednesday:
State Circle
North Street
School Street
Francis Street
Bladen Street
College Avenue (Church Circle to Prince George Street)
East Street (State Circle to Fleet Street)
Maryland Avenue (Prince George Street to State Circle)
The city said all parking restrictions will be posted with signage 48 hours before closure.
No Parking Zones
Starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19:
North Street will be a no-parking zone.
State Circle from Maryland Avenue to School Street will be a no-parking zone.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19:
North Street traveling towards State Circle will be closed to traffic. North Street traveling towards College Avenue will be open.
State Circle between North and School Streets will be closed to both traffic and parking. The entire area of Lawyer's Mall will be a restricted area with no pedestrian traffic permitted.
Starting at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 (until approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 18):
Maryland Avenue between State Circle and Prince George Street will be a no parking zone.
State Circle will be a no parking zone.
Francis Street between Main Street and State Circle will be a no parking zone.
College Avenue between King George Street and St. Johns Street will be a no parking zone.
Calvert Street between Bladen Street and Northwest Street will be a no parking zone.
St. Johns Street between Calvert Street and College Avenue will be a no parking zone.
Parking
Free parking for inaugural attendees will be available at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Taylor Ave: Gates 5 and 6), then take the free shuttle between the stadium and the inauguration location.
For non-inaugural visitors, parking will be available at City garages including Park Place, Knighton and Gotts. From any of these garages, take the free Downtown "magenta" shuttle into Downtown (running approximately every 8 to 12 minutes).
for more features.