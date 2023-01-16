Heavy traffic anticipated in Downtown Baltimore for Wes Moore inauguration celebration

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Transportation is warning travelers of heavy traffic expected Wednesday evening in Downtown Baltimore due to an event celebrating Governor-elect Wes Moore's inauguration.

The People's Ball is being held at the Baltimore Convention Center from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The agency warned that heavy traffic volumes are possible after 5:00 p.m. in the vicinity of the convention center.

Drivers are urged to watch for traffic congestion and pedestrians in the area, and are encouraged to plan ahead for the evening commute on Wednesday by allowing additional travel time.