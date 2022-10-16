Police find suspicious package in Druid Park prompting road closures

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a suspicious package found in Druid Hill Park, according to a release Sunday afternoon.

Suspicious Package Located in Druid Hill Park. BPD & Fire have cordoned off portions of the park and adjacent roadways, including 1-83 during this investigation.

Please avoid these areas until further notice.Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 16, 2022

Officers responded at 11:07 a.m., to the 3000 block of Swann Drive, where they found a suspicious item.

Baltimore Police Department and Fire Department personnel have blocked off portions of the park and adjacent roadways, to include 1-83 during this investigation.

Police ask that you please avoid these areas until further notice. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.