Police find suspicious package in Druid Park prompting road closures

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a suspicious package found in Druid Hill Park, according to a release Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded at 11:07 a.m.,  to the 3000 block of Swann Drive, where they found a suspicious item.

Baltimore Police Department and Fire Department personnel have blocked off portions of the park and adjacent roadways, to include 1-83 during this investigation. 

Police ask that you please avoid these areas until further notice. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 3:08 PM

