BALTIMORE — A complete road closure is in place eastbound on Mulberry Street due to a water main repair, the Baltimore Department of Transportation announced Thursday,

Water Main Repair



Complete Road Closure East Bound on Mulberry Street



We are working with @BaltimoreDPW, closing the road for Water Main work.



Download the @waze app for live detour navigation. pic.twitter.com/JlXMZNFkya — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) May 25, 2023

Motorists are encouraged to download the Waze navigation app for live detour options.

This story is still developing and will be updated.