Rivera Beach residents raise money to bring concerts, sports to neighborhood park

PASADENA -- A group of Riviera Beach neighbors banded together to raise money in an effort to rebuild a community staple: a playground and park.

Riviera Beach Boss Beaches held its first fundraiser in September 2022 and has hosted monthly events since then.

So far, the group has raised about $54,000 through donations.

"This park is very important to my heart," Jennifer Zulka said.

In 1942, Zulka's family first laid roots in this pocket of Pasadena. The playground was at the center of every neighborhood kid's everyday life.

"Playing softball, playing pick-up kickball and soccer with my friends," Zulka said.

Over the decades, however, the paint on the playground began to fade, the swings started to give, and the charm of the seaside staple would live in memories and photographs.

"I'd like to just make it what it used to be," Zulka said.

That's where Rivera Beach Boss Beaches was born. The group made up of neighbors came together to fix up their beloved park and aims to make it ADA accessible.

Although it is not a park that is owned by Anne Arundel County, Courtney Telfer said it's the community's responsibility to take care of it.

"I hope to see this field utilized all the time," Telfer said. "From all ages, from newborn up to adults."

Perhaps the field will be filled with community concerts, a new playground and get updates that allow for sports games.

The group's next goal is to hit $100,000.

There is an upcoming fundraiser on Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to mark the end of summer with a concert, concessions and a live band.

The group can be reached by email at rbbossbeaches@gmail.com.