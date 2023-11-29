Reward offered for information in murder of 81-year-old Baltimore County man

BALTIMORE - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing an 81-year-old man in his Baltimore County home.

Jaward Hannah died after police found him unresponsive on November 10 in the 3400 block of Kelox Road in the Powhatan Farms community.

Police said Hannah suffered trauma to the upper body.

Aaron Barnett, the community association president, called him "a pillar in the community."

"I was real upset. I cried like a baby because he was a real good friend of mine, and I'm going to miss him," a neighbor and longtime friend told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Anyone who has information about the crime should contact Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.