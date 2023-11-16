Neighbors stunned after 81-year-old found murdered in longtime Baltimore County home

BALTIMORE - Jaward Hannah was a pillar in his Baltimore County community, according to the Neighborhood Association.

The 81-year-old lived in his Gwynn Oak home for more than 50 years.

Hannah was found unresponsive in his longtime home on Kelox Road. Police announced his death on Wednesday.

Neighbors and family members are stunned that anyone would harm him.

"I was real upset," a neighbor said. "I cried like a baby because he was a real good friend of mine, and I'm going to miss him."

The neighbor and longtime friend, who asked not to use his name, considered Hannah to be "like a brother."

"The rest of my life, I'm going to miss Jay," the neighbor said. "Jay was a real nice person. I loved Jay. I'm getting kind of upset now so I'm going to go on and let it be. Ain't nothing you can do about it but just try to find out who done this."

Hannah, also known by many as Mister Jay, loved his old Pontiac still parked outside with custom plates bearing his last name.

His friend remembers seeing him working on a project for his carport. You can still see the tools.

"I spoke to him the day he got murdered," the neighbor said. "I said, 'How are you doing, man? He said, 'I'm doing alright,' because he was building that so he could park his car underneath of there, not knowing that was his last project that he would ever do in his life."

The neighbor said Hannah was found in the home with handcuffs on.

"And he was handcuffed and slumped over," the neighbor said. "That's what she told me."

A source said Hannah was face-down with trauma to the head in his carport and had been robbed.

Many in this tight-knit community are hopeful police can find the killer.

"We're very shocked because this doesn't happen in this community," another neighbor said.

We're told Hannah used to work at the Meyerhoff.

Anyone who has information about the crime should contact Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.