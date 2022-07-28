Reward money offered for information on 3 deadly shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering thousands of dollars for tips that enable investigators to find and lock up people who have committed several deadly crimes in Baltimore, according to authorities.

The nonprofit organization announced Wednesday that it would be offering rewards of $8,000 each for information on three separate shootings that killed Charles "Dink" Saunders, Tony Dewitt, and Kevin Jackson.

Saunders was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Winchester Street just before midnight on July 20.

Dewitt was gunned down in the 1600 block of Montpelier Street around 7:30 p.m. on July 22.

Jackson was fatally injured when someone shot him around 2:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Lanvale Street.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. The organization accepts anonymous tips.