Return to nice weather for Maryland, big temp swings ahead

Many areas across central, northern, and eastern Maryland received between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall this past weekend. The Baltimore metro will enjoy a change to much nicer weather through the middle of this week.

Pleasant stretch of weather across Maryland through Thursday

After a widespread soaking rain Saturday evening through early Monday morning, we'll get a nice opportunity to dry out and enjoy much nicer weather for the rest of this Monday.

Clouds are quickly collapsing and the sun is starting to make an appearance on this Monday morning. Expect a partly to mostly sunny day ahead with a refreshing breeze out of the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the upcoming workweek. Tuesday will feature the most sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be the warmest day with high temperatures soaring into the middle 80s. A cold front may touch off an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon or evening, but the coverage of the rain looks rather low at this time.

Thursday won't be quite as warm, but should turn out to be a decent day with variable clouds, a stray shower, and highs in the lower 70s.

Gusty showers Friday, chilly blast of fall air this weekend

A powerful cold front will cross central and eastern Maryland Friday. Ahead of the cold front, a surge of gusty winds, briefly warmer temperatures, and a line of a showers will impact us through Friday afternoon. Behind the cold front Friday evening, temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s with gusty winds continuing.

The coolest air of the season so far is possible this weekend. Saturday will be windy and chilly with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Wind gusts will range from 25 to 40 mph.

Winds relax Saturday night, if skies remain clear and winds lighten enough, our first frost of the season could be possible for areas outside of the Beltway.

Sunday doesn't look as windy with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

It's not out of the question that the first flakes of the season fall across the mountains of western Maryland Saturday. Snow accumulations are not likely, but don't be surprised to see a few wind-whipped snow flurries in the highest elevations Saturday in far western Maryland. Snow flakes will not be seen anywhere near the Baltimore metro region.