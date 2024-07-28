Watch CBS News
Retired WJZ sports director Mark Viviano to throw ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday's Orioles game

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

A tribute to WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano
BALTIMORE - Retired WJZ sports director Mark Viviano will step to the mound and deliver the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday's Baltimore Orioles game at Camden Yards.

The first-place Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:30 p.m.

Viviano's last day at WJZ was on July 18 after spending 22 years at the station.

He earned his place as an esteemed sports journalist in the Baltimore community, covering stories on the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens, along with collegiate and high school sports teams.

"I say to the Orioles, to the Ravens, to any athlete, any coach, anyone who gave me as much as a minute of your time, I never took your time for granted, and I am so grateful that you allowed me to share your story." 

Viviano says he plans to remain in Baltimore and raise his family with his wife. 

On his final day at WJZ, he was honored with a video tribute from some of Baltimore's most iconic sports figures.

