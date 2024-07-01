WJZ Sports Director Mark Vivano to retire from broadcast in July

Harford County man arrested after shooting at child's birthday party inside mall, and more top stori

Harford County man arrested after shooting at child's birthday party inside mall, and more top stori

Harford County man arrested after shooting at child's birthday party inside mall, and more top stori

BALTIMORE -- After 40 years on the job, Sports Director Mark Vivano will be retiring from broadcasting.

Viviano made the announcement to the public in a heartfelt video message on social media Monday, captioned, "With great gratitude, I share news of a career/life transition. 40 years in 100 seconds. Most grateful to God."

With great gratitude, I share news of a career/life transition. 40 years in 100 seconds. Most grateful to God 🙏🏻Meg Walburn Viviano WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore Posted by Mark Viviano on Monday, July 1, 2024



Viviano spent 30 years in Baltimore, and the last 22 years at WJZ-TV. He says he'll be spending his retirement devoting time to his family and to what he calls "God's calling," helping those in need in the community.

"To anyone over the years who watched and listened to my shows and reports, I can not thank you enough for trusting me and for your kindness," Viviano said.

The video contains snapshots of some of Viviano's special moments throughout his career, both recent and old.

Viviano says he plans to remain in Baltimore and raise his family with his wife.

He will officially retire on July 18.