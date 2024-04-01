Restaurant rallies behind first responders working at Key Bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE - Nearly a week after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, some small businesses are starting to feel a strain.

Hard Yacht Café, a restaurant in Dundalk, says it isn't seeing its normal crowd of customers, but overall, business has remained steady.

To offset some of the additional costs, the Small Business Administration is offering loans to help local shops stay afloat.

Gov. Wes Moore says 57 businesses have applied for the low-interest loans so far. The administration says there is an unlimited amount of funds available, and businesses can receive up to $2 million each.

"They're going to see their sales are going down in a lot of areas because people are not coming into the area or unable to come to the area at the moment," Yvette Jeffery, public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration, said.

Two recovery centers are open to answer questions about the loans at 11 Center Place Suite 201 in Dundalk and 1501 S. Clinton Street in Baltimore.

ON YOUR CORNER: Hear from the Hard Yacht Cafe about how the community is rallying to help first responders working at the Key Bridge site.



We’ll also have details about how you can apply for a @SBAgov loan ⬇️



We’ll be live in Dundalk on @wjz at 5 and 6. https://t.co/biD4npNskl — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) April 1, 2024

More locations could be added if demand is high, according to a spokesperson for the administration.

Businesses can apply online or at the recovery centers.

The Hard Yacht Café sits on the shores of Bear Creek and is located just a mile or two east of the collapse site.

While regular traffic has been slower than normal, many first responders have poured into the restaurant to grab a bite and refuel their boats as the clean-up and recovery mission continues.

The Dundalk restaurant and boat marina began offering half-priced meals to first responders and those working at the collapse site from early morning to late evening. It also opened its fuel site 24/7.

Owner Alex Del Sordo says it is one of a few fuel sites in this area.

Del Sordo bought the restaurant and marina just days before the bridge collapsed, posing another challenge to the new ownership group.

"I was shocked. I could not believe the biggest investment of my life and this had happened," Del Sordo said. "[Business] has been steady but not pleasure boaters, not your normal community. It's been a lot of first responders so far."

Despite regular customer traffic being slower than normal, first responders and rescue crew workers have been frequenting the restaurant, using it as a place of refuge during long days.

Del Sordo says the community rallied behind his restaurant, offering to pay for the second half of the meal for the crews, which he calls heartwarming.

So far, the restaurant has given away more than 400 free meals.

"Dundalkians, folks in Baltimore County, even in Anne Arundel county, and people actually from other states, have reached out and said we want to support you can we pay for the other 50 percent," Del Sordo said. "This place is like a home to [the crews], and that means the most to me and all the people here at Hard Yacht."

The creek-side watering hole says it will be there for crews until the bridge is built.

Del Sordo says they have already raised thousands of dollars and will keep providing meals as people pay it forward. You can donate by contacting the restaurant at 443-407-0038.