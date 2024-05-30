Residents say "you're safe" in Towson Town Center despite minors attacking man in parking garage

BALTIMORE - Residents and workers in Towson say the area is mostly safe despite an attack on a man in the parking garage at Towson Town Center on Wednesday.

"If you come to the mall, you're safe," Ofoche said. "These incidents shouldn't make you be afraid, like, 'Oh no something bad can happen to me.'"

An increased police presence is expected in Towson after a group of minors assaulted a man while leaving Towson Town Center shopping mall.

Police said the group of minors attempted to rob the man Wednesday evening, then followed him into the parking garage and attacked him.

He was treated at the hospital with a laceration and will be OK.

Residents told WJZ that while the attack is unfortunate, Towson is still a safe place to shop and live.

"I mean 99% of the young people that come into our community are not a problem," said Nancy Hafford, from the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, witnesses told police that a group of male and female minors were assaulting the man in the parking garage

"It's crazy because yesterday as I was walking out of work around 8 pm, this Doordasher, he told me about the incident," said Dubam Ofoche, who works at Towson Town Center. He told me like, 'Oh yeah, there was an assault and all this police.'"

By time police arrived, officers said the group of minors were nowhere to be found.

"You will be found, you will be caught, you will be prosecuted," Hafford said.

Hafford said the key to keeping Towson safe is the partnerships they've worked to maintain with the various stakeholders, including the 95% of businesses who own security footage for the sake of deterring crime.

"And then our businesses work with the police," Hafford said. "What can we do? How can we help? And that's all a community can do."

The resounding message from this community is that they are engaged with one another to make Towson a place where all can safely come to shop eat and play.

Meanwhile, Baltimore County investigators are working with businesses to track down those juvenile suspects.