Residents cleaning up after fire from lightning strike displaced 26 at Bel Air condo buildings

BALTIMORE -- Clean-up has been going on all day Tuesday at a set of condo buildings in Bel Air.

Lightning struck the roof of one of the buildings Monday night, setting it on fire.

Fifty people were evacuated, with 26 of them being displaced. Many were able to get out with the help of Demetri Makris and his girlfriend, who lives in the building at Sheridan Place.

The couple just got back in from dinner, noticing an orange glow from the top of the building.

When they realized it was a fire, both immediately ran in, especially since most of the residents are elderly.

"I pulled the fire alarm and she started pulling people out. I did the same thing right behind her. It was pretty close, a close call," Makris said.

More than 75 firefighters responded to the fire by 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say lightning sparked the fire on the roof. Eventually, the roof collapsed, forcing other floors to crumble down.

By Tuesday afternoon, crews have been busy cleaning up the mess. The building has been deemed a total loss.

Makris' girlfriend is one of many now figuring out what to do after losing nearly everything.

But, with the help of Makris, she made it out with a prized possession: a flag for her father's service.

Also, while one person did end up choosing to go to the hospital, the majority of the 50 evacuees didn't get hurt.

That's all Makris wanted.

"I didn't want to leave anyone behind. I don't know these people, they're just strangers to me, [but] I probably would've not slept for awhile if I knew I could've [done something, but didn't]. I didn't want to experience that, so I did what I had to do," he said.

Makris, whose father is a firefighter, said he's not a hero.

"It was just right place, right time. I'm more than able to help, so I helped," he said.

Harford County disaster assistance and the American Red Cross are helping the displaced.

Even before this, Makris said he's wanted to apply and become a firefighter, just like his father.