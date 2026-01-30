Watch CBS News
Worker freed from sand hopper during rescue in Baltimore County

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

A worker was freed from a sand hopper in Cockeysville after he became trapped on Friday afternoon, Baltimore County rescue officials said

Crews responded to the 10800 block of Beaver Dam Road around 2 p.m., where they found the worker stuck waist-deep in the elevated sand hopper. 

A worker became trapped in a sand hopper, Baltimore County Fire officials said. Baltimore County Fire Department

A sand hopper is a large, funnel-shaped container that is often used to store and dispense sand or gravel. The machine can be used for construction or farming purposes. 

Around 3:30 p.m., officials said the worker was freed from the sand and walked out of the machine with the help of first responders. 

