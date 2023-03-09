Watch CBS News
Ravens

Reports: Ravens to trade safety Chuck Clark - team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee - to NY Jets

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are trading safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets, according to reports by NFL Network and ESPN.

In return, the Ravens will receive a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Clark was the Ravens 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for players who make an impact off the football field.

He has been a started for the Ravens since 2019.

Clark, a 2017 sixth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of Virginia Tech, had 101 tackles last season with a forced fumble, fumble recovery and four pass breakups.

The trade can't be completed until March 15 when the new league calendar starts.

According to ESPN reports, Clark, who was going into the final year of his contract, has a $2.5 million base salary, and the Ravens created $3.64 million in cap space.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 12:10 PM

