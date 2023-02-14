Watch CBS News
Reports: Former Terps' sharpshooter Kevin Huerter to compete in NBA 3-point contest

BALTIMORE - The University of Maryland will be represented in this weekend's NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Former Terp sharpshooter Kevin Huerter will compete in the 3-point competition Saturday evening, Shams Charania, from The Athletic, reports.

Huerter, a current player with the Sacramento Kings, played at Maryland from 2016 to 2018 before he was drafted 19th overall in the 2018 draft.

This season, he is averaging 14.8 points per game.

Huerter has made 139 3-pointers this season, and is shooting at 39 percent from beyond the arc.

He has 702 3-pointers throughout his five seasons.

