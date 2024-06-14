Reported explosion in South Baltimore after church utility room fire

BALTIMORE -- An explosion was reported in the basement of a building and at manholes in the area after a utility room fire in South Baltimore, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

People in surrounding buildings are sheltering in place to ensure safety, the department said.

Units responded around 4 a.m. to the scene at the 700 block of S. Charles Street, where officials said firefighters "identified a fire in the utility room."

The building was The Lutheran Center at Christ Church. Officials said it was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, but the department posted an image of fire coming from a manhole. The cause of the fire is under investigation