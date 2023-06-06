Report card shows improvement with some areas scoring poorly in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE - The overall health of Chesapeake Bay is showing improvement.

However, some regions continue to score poorly, according to the Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card released Tuesday.

Overall, the Chesapeake Bay received a C grade, according to the report.

"While the trajectory of improvements, particularly concerning nutrients in the Bay, is in the right direction, we need to pick up the pace of restoration so that we can hit our nutrient reduction targets in the future and ensure our resilience to climate change," said Peter Goodwin, president of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

The overall Bay health score has increased by six points in the past two years, which is an encouraging sign in the recovery of the Bay, the report said.

Of the seven indicators, there were improvements in water clarity, nitrogen, phosphorus, and aquatic grasses.

Although conditions in the bay overall are improving, many bay tributaries still have poor scores with a concerning trend of poor scores in the Eastern Shore watersheds.

"A clean Bay supports a healthy economy and a healthy environment. That's why we've fought so hard to protect and restore this national treasure, and this progress shows that the historic federal investments are making a real difference. While this is a positive step forward, we know that we still have much work ahead to ensure a healthy Bay for today and generations to come," said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, from Maryland.

Watershed health was scored in three categories—Ecological, Societal, and Economic health.

In 2022, Ecological scored a B-, Societal scored a C, and Economic scored a C. Overall, the ecological, social, and economic conditions on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia are worse than other regions across all three categories. This helps explain the poor Bay scores for the Eastern Shore tributaries.

This year is the first time an integrated environmental justice index has been included in the report card. Environmental Justice is about creating a healthy and equitable society in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The Environmental Justice Index developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances Disease Registry, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Environmental Justice, includes social vulnerability, environmental burden, and health vulnerability indicators.

Overall, there are strong disparities in different areas of the watershed. Cities and rural areas tend to experience higher relative impacts, and more suburban areas tend to experience lower relative impacts," the report said.

You can view the full report here.