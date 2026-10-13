Remains found in Annapolis park identified as man missing since January, police continue to investigate

The human remains found in Truxton Park in Annapolis have been identified as belonging to a man reported missing in January.

The remains were identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Bradley Patterson, of Annapolis. The identification was confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Annapolis Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Police detectives are continuing to investigate the case. However, a police statement said there is currently no indication of foul play. An official cause of death will be determined after a final report is issued by the medical examiner's office, the statement added.

Police had been investigating Patterson's disappearance since Jan. 21, when family members reported him missing.

The remains were discovered in September in a wooded area of Truxton Park. Part of the park was closed to the public while police searched for evidence and processed the scene. At the time, police said there was no danger to the public.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-260-3439.