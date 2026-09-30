Human remains found in Annapolis' Truxton Park

Anne Arundel County police are investigating after remains were discovered in Truxton Park in Annapolis.

The remains were found in a wooded area of the park and police confirmed in a statement that they appeared to be human.

Portions of Truxton Park may remain closed while police process the scene for evidence, the statement said. There is no known threat to the public, it added.

The remains were transferred to the Chief Medical Examiner's office, which will attempt to identify them and determine a cause of death. Police said investigation remains active and ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the remains to contact Annapolis Police at 410-268-4141, to leave an anonymous crime tip or to call 410-248-CLUE (2583).