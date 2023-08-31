'Reign of Terror': Two sentenced for crime spree, murder of Baltimore County man and son

BALTIMORE -- Two men were sentenced in court Thursday for a crime spree that left a Rosedale man and his son dead, the Baltimore County State's Attorney Office said Thursday.

A Maryland Circuit Court judge referred to the crimes as a "reign of terror."

Ameer Gittens, 24, and Derrick Jamison, 25, were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Christopher Walker, 55, and his 24-year-old son, Justin, according to Baltimore County Police.

Both Gittens and Jamison have prior convictions for handgun offenses, according to officials.

About 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2021, the Walkers were found shot to death inside their home on Plainview Road in Rosedale, police previously reported.

Officials said Justin Walker, who was with a friend, agreed to give Gittens and Jamison a ride from a Rosedale convince store in his car. Gittens and Jamison drew handguns, forced Justin and his friend to remove all of their clothes, and took their wallets and cellphones.

At some point the friend was forced into the trunk of the vehicle, and duct taped at the wrists, ankles, and mouth, the report said. Eventually, Gittens and Jamison took Justin Walker to his home on Plainview Road in Rosedale with the intention of robbing Justin's father.

When they arrived, Gittens and Jamision entered the home, and shot Justin's father Christopher eight times. They then shot Justin once in the top of his head, causing his death. The two then fled in Justin Walker's car.

On Thursday, Gittens and Jamison were sentenced to consecutive life terms in prison, without the possibility of parole.