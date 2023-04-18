Two convicted in murder of Rosedale man and son

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office has announced the conviction of two men in the double murder of a Rosedale father and son.

Ameer Gittens, 24, and Derrick Jamison, 25, were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Christopher Walker, 55, and his 24-year-old son, Justin, Baltimore County Police said.

About 9 p.m. Oct. 11, 2021, the Walkers were found shot to death inside their home on Plainview Road in Rosedale, police previously reported.

Officials said Justin Walker, who was with a friend, agreed to give Gittens and Jamison a ride from a Rosedale convince store in his car. Gittens and Jamison drew handguns, forced Justin and his friend to remove all of their clothes, and took their wallets and cellphones.

At some point the friend was forced into the trunk of the vehicle, and duct taped at the wrists, ankles, and mouth, the report said. Eventually, Gittens and Jamison took Justin Walker to his home on Plainview Road in Rosedale with the intention of robbing Justin's father.

When they arrived, Gittens and Jamision entered the home, and shot Justin's father Christopher eight times. They then shot Justin once in the top of his head, causing his death. The two then fled in Justin Walker's car.

Justin's friend, was released in a residential area in Baltimore City later that evening, still completely unclothed.

Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives were able to gather video evidence from multiple locations that implicated Gittens and Jamison in the crime. Fingerprints of both individuals were found in Justin Walker's car.

Gittens was in possession of one of the guns used in the killing when he was arrested less than a month later.

Both Gittens and Jamision were convicted of First Degree Murder, Armed Carjacking, Home Invasion, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Use of a Firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. They both face the possibility of life without parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.