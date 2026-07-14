Man indicted on murder charges for Towson student's death during alleged road rage shooting

A 33-year-old man has been formally indicted on first-degree murder charges for the death of a Towson University student during an alleged road rage shooting.

Reginald Gray Jr. is facing murder charges, along with first-degree assault and a few firearm charges, according to Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting

Gray was arrested two weeks after 22-year-old Nasir Majied was found shot and later died at the hospital.

Police said Majied, a student at Towson, was shot on June 5 in Towson Circle.

Majied was cut off at an intersection when Gray's car ran a red light, according to charging documents. At the next intersection, Majied cut off Gray, and that's when Gray started shooting at Majied's car, the documents continued.

Baltimore City police located Gray using a parking ticket issued for his car. They then used cell phone records to determine that Gray was in the Towson area at the time of the shooting.

Court documents revealed that Gray was convicted of attempted murder in 2019 and served less than five years of a seven-year sentence before he was released in 2024.