Redeveloped Lexington Market launches with soft open Monday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boasts one of the oldest and most iconic public markets in the nation, and it reopens Monday after a $45 million redevelopment four years in the making.

Lexington Market in West Baltimore is known as one of the country's oldest public food markets, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street.

It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community is getting ready for the reveal of the biggest revitalization yet.

The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration early last month.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with four stalls and three kiosks, as other vendors wait on construction and permitting, our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports.

The market will feature a dozens of diverse short- and long-term vendors. The long-term businesses include a variety of local businesses, including Mount Royal Soaps and Trinacria.

Developers say a grand opening will be held later this fall when all 50 stalls are settled in.