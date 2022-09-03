Lexington Market's East building gets celebratory sendoff in downtown Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore is officially saying goodbye to one of its longtime features: the East Market at Lexington Market.

For many decades, the space housed one of Baltimore's most iconic public markets.

"Today is our final day here at the East Market of Lexington Market," Paul Ruppert, the president of Baltimore Public Markets, said.

But after 70 years, Lexington Market sent off its East Market building with a celebration on Saturday.

"It's very nostalgic," Steve Cho, the owner of Sausage Master, said. "I'm going to miss the daily routine of just kind of coming in the morning and saying hi to other vendors."

Lexington Market is one of the oldest public food markets in the United States. It has undergone a number of transformations.

Now, the community is getting ready for the reveal of its biggest revitalization yet.

The $40 million transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building.

"In the interim, for a few weeks, we'll have our plaza open and we'll be having food trucks there," Ruppert said.

Officials say the East Market building will still be used in other ways. Perhaps it will be used as office space.

Cho said while he's sad to be leaving the East Market, he's excited about moving into the new space.

"I think the city of Baltimore needs something like this. It's an awesome building," he said. "The design . . . it's beautiful. Like, there's nothing like this in the state of Maryland."