Red Flag Warning in effect over fire risk for much of Maryland Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday for much of Maryland as gusty winds and low humidities are in the forecast.
The warning is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Carroll counties, along with other parts of central and western Maryland.
The National Weather Service said a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the agency said.
Just last week, 700 acres were razed and residents were evacuated after a massive brush fire in Owings Mills.
The NWS said residents should prepare by listening for later forecasts and warnings.
