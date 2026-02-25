Initiative launched in Baltimore aims to improve recycling system

The Baltimore Department of Public Works (DPW) launched a new initiative to reduce contamination and improve the city's recycling system.

The new OOPS Tag initiative will help educate residents about how to properly recycle different materials.

Confusion about what can and cannot be recycled has prompted an increase in contamination, according to DPW.

The department said whole truckloads of recycling are unusable if food residue or non-recyclable items are put in bins. This increases processing costs and reduces the effectiveness and efficiency of the recycling program.

Improving recycling with OOPS Tags

Under the new initiative, DPW will place an OOPS tag on recycling bins that have non-recyclable items.

The tags will identify the issue and provide information on how to properly recycle the item moving forward.

Residents who receive an OOPS Tag on their recycling bin will be asked to remove the non-recyclable item before their trash is collected on the next scheduled pick-up day, DPW said.

"The OOPS Tag Recycling Initiative strengthens our recycling program, reduces contamination, and helps ensure City resources are used effectively. By working together, residents can make Baltimore a cleaner, more sustainable city for generations to come," said Matthew Garbark, Director of DPW.

Recycling tips

According to DPW, common recycling contaminants include plastic bags and packaging films, batteries, clothing, construction debris and items that can get tangled, like wires and hoses.

Food residue on containers also causes recycling contamination, including when recyclable items are not properly cleaned.

Materials like paper and cardboard can be ruined by food residue and should be sent to the trash instead of recycling, according to DPW.

Recyclable items include clean paper and cardboard, metal cans, plastic containers and glass bottles and jars. All items should be empty, clean and dry before they are recycled.

DPW's recycling centers accept a variety of other items, including clothing, mattresses, food scraps and electronics.