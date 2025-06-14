$3.2 million in grants for parks, playgrounds approved by Maryland Board of Public Works

Maryland's Board of Public Works approved $3.2 million in grants on Friday to upgrade and create new outdoor recreational facilities such as regional parks, athletic fields, and playgrounds.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the following counties will receive grant funding:

Allegany

Baltimore

Carroll

Cecil

Dorchester

Frederick,

Prince George's

Washington

Worcester

Program Open Space, a state conservation program committed to transforming open space areas for public use, was awarded $2.35 million for ten projects.

At Baltimore County's Miami Beach Park, $1.3 million will be used to upgrade its trail system.

In Frederick County, $680,000 for a new community center in the Town of Woodsboro, along with the acquisition of 31 acres for a future park, including the Harris Farm property, are in the works.

In Worcester County, $189,000 was approved to upgrade the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex with playing fields, walking paths, a playground, and other recreational buildings.

Prince George's County will receive $850,000 from the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure for two comfort stations in Riverdale Park.

At Branchwood Regional Park in Cecil County, a grant of $2600 for recreation communication boards will be used to improve play area accessibility by displaying photos, symbols, or illustrations to help individuals with limited communication skills. \

To learn more about these upgrades, visit MDNR's Land Acquisition and Planning.