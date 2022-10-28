Record number of guns caught at BWI security checkpoint including seven over 10-day span in October

BALTIMORE - BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has already set a record with 28 guns brought to TSA checkpoints this year.

The previous record was 27 in 2019.

Security officials said 23 of those 28 guns were loaded, including seven during a 10-day span from Oct .14 to Oct. 23.

"There seems to be a sudden epidemic of guns that travelers are bringing to our security checkpoints," said Christopher Murgia, TSA's Federal Security Director for Maryland. "I don't know exactly why this is happening, but what I do know is that it needs to stop."

The guns caught at security checkpoint have increased with two months still remaining in the year.

TSA said 23 guns were caught at checkpoint in 2021 and 13 in 2023,

The most common excuse given by travelers is that they claim that they "forgot" that they had their loaded guns with them, according to TSA officials.

"Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission," Murgia said. "If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times and know that it cannot go through an airport security checkpoint. Claiming that you forgot that you had your gun with you is no excuse. The fact that the vast majority of the guns we catch are loaded is an accident waiting to happen."

TSA officials say those who bring a gun to the airport could face a large fine of up to $13,900, applying to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

"Bottom line is if you bring a gun – loaded or unloaded – to the security checkpoint, you will pay a potentially hefty fine. Be sure to educate yourself about how to properly travel with a firearm before you go," said MDTA Police Chief Colonel Kevin Anderson.

Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

"Security remains our highest priority, and I commend our security and law enforcement partners for working to ensure the safety of our passengers and employees," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. "Travelers are responsible for the contents of their bags, and we want to remind everyone that firearms may not be transported in carry-on bags. Customers who own firearms should leave their guns at home or pack them properly to be transported in checked baggage."

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2021, about 86 percent were loaded.

"You want to make sure that it's unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said. "You want to make sure that case is locked and then you need to take it to your airline check in counter, declare you want to travel with it and the airline will make sure its travels in the belly of the plane with the rest of the checked baggage."