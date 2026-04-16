Record heat Thursday across Maryland, brush fire risk continues

BWI-Marshall airport set a new record high temperature of 91° Wednesday afternoon. Record heat continues Thursday afternoon with highs returning to the lower 90s.

In addition to record high temperatures, an increased risk of brush fires continues Thursday. The combination of hot temperatures, falling humidity levels, and a gusty breeze. Burning is not advised.

Record high temperatures, fire danger across Maryland

Temperatures quickly warm into the 80s by late Thursday morning. More record highs will likely fall Thursday afternoon. The record high at BWI for April 16 is 90°, set back in 2012. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 92°.

Thursday will be the last day of 90° heat for the foreseeable future. Despite the record heat Wednesday and Thursday, relative humidity levels will stay low, which will make the heat more tolerable.

The ongoing moderate drought conditions, combined with a gusty breeze, hot temperatures and plunging afternoon relative humidity levels, will lead to an increased risk of brush fires Thursday through Saturday.

Outdoor burning is discouraged. Be aware that certain towns and counties may implement burn bans due to the tinder-dry and hot weather conditions.

A few showers are possible after 8 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday. The showers will be of the hit or miss variety with most neighborhoods remaining dry.

Weekend weather starts sunny and turns showery

Unseasonable warmth by April standards continues Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will peak in the lower 80s both afternoons.

Saturday is the WJZ First Alert Weather Team's pick of the weekend. Expect a lovely weather day with a blend of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures warm into the lower 80s on Saturday afternoon. A few showers and storms could move into Maryland on Saturday evening, ahead of a much cooler Sunday.

Sunday's weather continues to look cool, breezy, and damp at times. Showers develop during the morning and continue through early Sunday evening. Despite needing an umbrella for parts of Sunday, rainfall amounts are looking light. Most neighborhoods will pick up less than 0.10" of rain.

Blustery and much cooler weather returns Sunday night into Monday. Despite plenty of sunshine on Monday, high temperatures may struggle to reach 60° with a blustery and cool wind much of the day. Tuesday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the 30s.

We'll have to keep an eye on Monday night to see if winds relax enough for areas of patchy frost to form Tuesday morning.

A nice temperature rebound is expected by Wednesday as temperatures return to the middle 70s. A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as another cold front approaches the area.