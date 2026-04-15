Record heat through Thursday, increased risk for brush fires

Record breaking heat in Baltimore is likely Wednesday and Thursday. The heat backs down for a more enjoyable warmth Friday into Saturday.

Record heat likely, increased risk for brush fires

Record high temperatures are likely Wednesday and Thursday across much of Maryland.

The record high at BWI Marshall for Wednesday, April 15th is 88°, set back in 1941. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 92°; which will smash the previous record. Despite the record heat Wednesday and Thursday, relative humidity levels will stay low, which will make the heat more tolerable.

More record highs will likely fall Thursday afternoon. The record high at BWI for Thursday, April 16, is 90° set back in 2012. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 92°. Thursday will be the last day of 90° heat for the foreseeable future.

The ongoing moderate drought conditions, combined with a gusty breeze, hot temperatures and plunging afternoon relative humidity levels will lead to an increased risk of brush fires Wednesday through Saturday. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Be aware that certain towns and counties may implement burn bans due to the tinder-dry and hot weather conditions.

Comfortably warm Friday and Saturday, cooler and wetter Sunday

While the unseasonable warmth continues Friday into Saturday, the weather will not be nearly as hot as earlier in the week. Temperatures peak in the lower 80s both afternoons.

A few showers and storms are possible on Friday. Though, most places will remain rain-free Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday is the WJZ First Alert Weather Team's pick of the weekend. Expect a lovely weather day with a blend of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures warm into the lower 80s on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's weather is trending cooler, breezy, and eventually wetter. Showers will develop sometime between midday and early afternoon. The shower chance will quickly end by Sunday evening. Despite needing an umbrella for parts of Sunday, rainfall amounts are looking light. Most neighborhoods will pick up less than 0.10" of rain.

Blustery and much cooler weather returns Sunday night into Monday. Despite plenty of sunshine on Monday, high temperatures may struggle to reach 60° with a blustery and cool wind much of the day. Tuesday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the 30s. We'll have to keep an eye on Monday night to see if winds relax enough for areas of patchy frost to form Tuesday morning.