Record heat for April possible across Maryland this week

Unseasonably hot weather will build into Maryland this week. While there won't be much humidity with this upcoming stretch of heat, record highs are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition to possible record highs, high fire danger conditions will develop as hot temperatures, low relative humidity, and worsening drought conditions expand.

Summer warmth develops Monday into Tuesday

Warmer weather was already present for the Monday morning commute with many neighborhoods starting their day in the 50s and 60s. Despite a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky Monday, gusty southwest winds at 25 to 35 mph will help send temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 70s.

As a warm front works its way through the area, a few isolated to widely scattered sprinkles and showers will be possible. While this could happen anytime during the day Monday, the greatest chance is during the afternoon hours.

Monday night will be unseasonably mild with a southwest wind keeping overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday morning will start even milder than Monday morning with many communities enjoying temperatures in the lower to middle 60s for the morning commute. Tuesday will feature much more in the way of sunshine and that will help boost afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s. The record high for Tuesday at BWI Marshall is 91° set back in 1941 should remain safe.

Record heat, fire danger Wednesday & Thursday across Maryland

Record high temperatures are becoming increasingly likely Wednesday and Thursday across many climate sites in Maryland.

The record high at BWI Marshall for Wednesday, April 15th is 88° set back in 1941. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 92°, which would not only break, but smash the previous record. Despite the unseasonably hot weather, the air will not be humid or muggy, especially during the afternoon as humidity levels plunge.

Thursday more record highs may fall as the heat continues. The record high at BWI for Thursday, April 16th is 90° set back in 2012. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 91°, which if verifies, would break the previous record high.

There is a chance that high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday could be even hotter than our current forecast, so please check back for updated forecasts for possible temperature adjustments.

The ongoing moderate drought conditions, combined with breezy, hot, and mainly dry weather will lead to an increase risk of brush fires Tuesday through Friday. Relative humidity levels will drop into the 20% to 30% range during the afternoon hours, which is when brush fire danger will be at its highest. Please be extremely careful and try to avoid burning this week. Also be aware certain towns and counties may implement burn bans with the tinder dry and hot weather conditions.

Summer warmth Friday and Saturday, cooler and wetter Sunday

Temperatures that are more on par with June and July will continue Friday into Saturday. Expect partly to mostly sunny weather both days with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

A cold front will approach later in the day Friday, but will likely stall just to our north. This may be just enough to touch off a few showers and storms, especially north and west of Baltimore later in the day. This front will remain north of us Saturday, keeping the state in a summer-like weather pattern.

A strong cold front with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will cross the area Sunday. This front will bring an end to the unseasonably hot temperatures and also bring some welcome rain chances to the area.

Depending on the timing of the front will dictate how warm Sunday turns out. Right now, the front should cross early enough in the day to keep high temperatures in the 70s. If the front should cross earlier, the day will be even cooler. If the front is slightly delayed, we could see another day in the 80s. Stay tuned for updates to this forecast!



