Record heat coming to Maryland, a few chances for showers

A summer-like weather pattern is setting up along the east coast through the end of the workweek. Expect temperatures to remain well above average through Saturday before cooler air returns.

The upcoming weather pattern will keep us mostly dry with just a couple of chances for spring showers.

Record heat possible, a few showers across Maryland

Tuesday's temperatures will be similar to June or July in Baltimore. The one big difference with this heat is the absence of high humidity. This will make the upcoming hotter temperatures more manageable for the body. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the upper 80s. The record high of 91° (1941) for Tuesday should remain safe.

A disturbance approaching from the northwest Tuesday evening will spark off a few isolated to widely scattered showers. The showers will be of the hit or miss variety during the 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. timeframe.

The weather stays mild overnight with a partly cloudy sky with lows only falling into the middle 60s.

Record high temperatures are likely Wednesday and Thursday across much of Maryland.

The record high at BWI Marshall for Wednesday, April 15th is 88°, set back in 1941. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 92°; which will smash the previous record. Though, humidity will remain low in the afternoon - we'll take it.

Thursday more record highs may fall as the heat continues. The record high at BWI for Thursday, April 16, is 90° set back in 2012. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 91°. Thursday will be the last day of 90° heat for the foreseeable future.

The ongoing moderate drought conditions, combined with a gusty breeze, hot temperatures and low relative humidity will lead to an increased risk of brush fires Tuesday through Friday. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Be aware that certain towns and counties may implement burn bans due to the tinder-dry and hot weather conditions.

Enjoyable warmth Friday and Saturday, cooler and wetter Sunday

While the unseasonable warmth continues Friday into Saturday, the weather will not be nearly as hot as earlier in the week. Highs Friday and Saturday will top out in the lower to middle 80s. .

A weak weather disturbance will approach the area Friday afternoon, but it will be starved for moisture. Any shower or thunderstorm activity should remain sparse to isolated. Most places will remain rain-free Friday afternoon and evening. Places that do receive a stray shower will only receive very light rainfall amounts. Highs Friday afternoon will be warm in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday is the WJZ First Alert Weather Team's pick of the weekend. Expect a lovely weather day with a blend of sunshine and clouds with pleasantly warm temperatures. Highs Saturday afternoon will peak in the lower 80s, which will lead to perfect outdoor weather conditions.

Sunday's weather is trending cooler, breezy, and eventually wetter. A cold front approaching from the west will bring increasing clouds Sunday morning and a gusty breeze. Showers will develop sometime between midday and early afternoon. The shower chance will quickly end by Sunday evening. Despite needing an umbrella for parts of Sunday, rainfall amounts are looking rather meager with most areas receiving less than 0.10".

Blustery and much cooler weather returns Sunday night into Monday. Despite plenty of sunshine on Monday, high temperatures may struggle to reach 60° with a blustery and cool wind much of the day.

Latest model trends are faster with the arrival of a cold front on Sunday. Expect thickening clouds with showers develop midday into the afternoon hours. In addition to the day turning showery, it will also turn breezy and cooler. Highs on Sunday will peak earlier

Stay tuned for updates to this forecast!