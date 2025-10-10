'Real Housewives of Potomac' star, husband, arrested in Maryland for alleged false burglary report

A star of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" a Maryland based reality television show, and her husband were arrested in Carroll County for allegedly filing a false report about a burglary and theft, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Police said that on April 7, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Turnberry Court in Finksburg after a reported burglary and theft.

When officers arrived, they met with the homeowners, Edward Osefo, 41, and Wendy Osefo, 40, who said they had returned from vacation to find their home broken into and numerous items missing.

According to Bravo TV, Wendy Osefo is a professor, political analyst and entrepreneur who was born in Nigeria and immigrated to Maryland. The network says the couple has been married for 14 years.

The sheriff's office alleges the couple reported nearly 80 items, including jewelry, luxury goods, clothing, and shoes, worth more than $200,000 in total.

Investigation raises red flags

Detectives said their investigation revealed that more than $20,000 worth of the reported stolen items had been returned by the owners to the stores where they were purchased.

They also discovered images of one homeowner wearing jewelry that had been reported stolen after the alleged break-in, according to the sheriff's office.

On Oct. 9, a grand jury indicted the couple, and a search warrant was issued for the Turnberry Court residence.

Both were taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center, where they were charged with multiple counts of fraud.

On Oct. 10, 2025, Edward and Wendy Osefo posted bond and were released, authorities said.