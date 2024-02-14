Ready for O's baseball? Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training facility in Florida

Baltimore Orioles sale needs to clear these steps before David Rubenstein takes control

BALTIMORE -- Baseball is back, and this season comes with major expectations for the Baltimore Orioles.

Orioles' pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday to the Spring Training facility in Sarasota, Florida. Their first workout will be on Thursday, according to the team.

The position players will report to the facility on February 19.

Adley Rutschman, entering his third season with the Orioles, leads the group of catchers.

The Orioles acquired two key pitchers this offseason -- starter Corbin Burnes and reliever Craig Kimbrel.

The starting rotation figures to be Burnes, John Means, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer and Grayson Rodriguez, while key arms out of the bullpen should be Yennier Cano, Kimbrel, Danny Coulombe, Cionel Perez and Tyler Wells.

The Orioles are coming off a 101-win season and an American League East title.

The Orioles will play their first Spring Training game against Boston on February 24.