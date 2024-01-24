Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Michael Phelps, T-Pain, and more: Inside the AFC Championship game in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Excitement is in the air as Baltimore gears up for Sunday's AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.

It will be the first time the Ravens are heading for the AFC Title in more than a decade.

Here's a look ahead at what to expect on Sunday:

Legends of the Game

Ray Lewis and Ed Reed will be Sunday's Legend's of the game.

Lewis spent his 17-year career with the Ravens, and received first-team All-Pro honors eight times during his career.

Reed, who's credited with 'redefining the safety position', spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, and was named All-Pro six times and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

Both Reed and Lewis are hold spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Game Festivities

The pre-game ceremony will feature a B-2 stealth bomber flyover from the Navy Leap Frog Parachute Team.

The National Anthem will be performed by the Morgan State University Choir - before the game ball delivery by Baltimore native Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, holding 28 swimming medals.

Fans can look forward to a halftime performance from T-Pain, along with Ravens rally towel giveaways.

Stadium parking lot's open at 10:30 a.m., before the RavensWalk at 11:00 a.m. Gates open at 1:00 p.m., and kickoff will be at 3:00 p.m.

