Ravens Flock festivities kick off ahead of AFC Championship Game

BALTIMORE -- Several festivities will take place in Maryland ahead of the Ravens AFC Championship Game, according to team staff.

On Thursday, the Ravens playoff pop-up shop will return to M&T Bank Stadium. The shop will be open between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free parking is available to shoppers in Lot B.

On Friday, the Ravens' playoff Purple Friday Caravan will make a stop at the Reckless Shepherd Brewing Co. (8895 McGaw Road) in Columbia, Maryland. The caravan will be there from 7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. It consists of Ravens Legends, cheerleaders, and Baltimore's Marching Ravens. There will and giveaways, team staff said.

Also, on Friday the Ravens will make public stops throughout Howard County. The first stop is at the Reckless Shepherd Brewing Co. and then move on to the Dunkin' Donuts at 8600 Washington Boulevard in Jessup, Maryland. The Ravens be there between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

After that, the Ravens trek over to the Safeway at 4370 Montgomery Road in Ellicott City, Maryland, which is where they will be from 10-45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Lastly, they'll make an appearance at the Verizon shop at 9021 Snowden Square Drive in Columbia, Maryland, from 11:30 a.m. and noon.

In the evening, the Ravens will make the following stops across Baltimore.:

Wayward Bar & Kitchen at 1117 S. Charles Street (from 6 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.)

James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant at 616 President Street, (from 7:05 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.)

Waterfront Hotel at 1710 Thames Street (from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.)

Claddagh Pub at 2918 O'Donnell Street (from 8:55 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.)

The Ravens pop-up shop returns to M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

There are multiple other opportunities for Ravens fans, too, according to team staff.

They can create "Don't Blink" playoff billboards by uploading photos to the Ravens' billboard generator. Lucky fans could see their end product selected to be shown in rotation alongside Ravens playoff advertising on digital billboards throughout Baltimore.

Once the billboards are approved, fans will be able to share them on social media, and all entrants will have a chance to win an autographed LB Patrick Queen helmet. Full details can be found here: baltimoreravens.com/fans/playoffs/fan-billboards.

Ravens fans can participate in a Week of Winning giveaway. Those fans must find a unique code word, which changes per day, and enter it into the Week of Winning entry form for a chance to win the prize of the day.

The prizes include autographed photos, autographed jerseys, autographed footballs, and other items, team staff said.

Younger members of the Ravens flock can show their support by sending letters and drawings, which will be displayed at the Under Armour Performance Center. The letters and drawings can be uploaded online or sent via mail to M&T Bank Stadium. Fans can access a template at baltimoreravens.com/letters.

Additionally, Ravens supporters can light up their offices in purple to support the team's playoff run, according to team staff. Participating offices can post their photos on social media with the hashtag #dontblink.