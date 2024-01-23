Fan energy ahead Ravens AFC title clash, reminiscent of Baltimore's 1971 championship spirit

BALTIMORE -- When the Ravens host Kansas City Sunday afternoon, it'll be the first time Baltimore has hosted an AFC Championship game since the NFL/AFL merger in the 1970 season.

"53 years ago, here at what was once Memorial Stadium, the Baltimore Colts played in the first-ever AFC championship game. It'd be the first and only time Baltimore would play host to an AFC title game until this Sunday."

Rick Volk is 78 years old now, but he's got his spot in Baltimore sports history as a young man in the 1970s.

"We won the Super Bowl in 1971. This would have been that season," Volk said.

Volk was a defensive back for the Baltimore Colts' Super Bowl-winning 1970 team, the last time Baltimore hosted a conference championship game. Volk had what many considered the game-winning interception.

"It was a good interception, I think, because it was contested," Volk said.

NFL Films billed it "The Duel in the Dust" as the Colts shared the field with the Baltimore Orioles.

"They painted the dirt green, so it looked like grass. So, when you hit it, it came up like dust," Volk explained.

Tom Davis was on the field that day working a microphone for television.

"The fans were addicted to the Baltimore Colts-it was just a wonderful atmosphere. To be honest with you, to be that young and be able to be on the field, I was in total shock when they asked me to do it," Davis said. "I know the fans were on that dugout yelling at us as we were coming down to the locker room. Other than that, it's sort of a blur."

A generation has passed since the last time Baltimore's had this kind of spotlight.

Volk says he doesn't have much advice for this year's team, other than to soak it in.

"Not only that, but how long it's been just in a lifespan of seeing one franchise leave, after it was so successful, another one move from Cleveland to Baltimore," Davis said.

This Sunday, it will be a different Baltimore franchise, against a different opponent, at a different stadium. One thing, though, won't be different.

"We had a great fan base. The fans in Baltimore were amazing," said Volk.

"It just gives everybody a little bit of pride-the city pride, the Ravens pride," Davis remarked.

This AFC championship game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium downtown. The 1971 game was played here on 33rd Street. Memorial Stadium, long gone, now a youth field at the Waverly YMCA.